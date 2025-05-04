Sign up
124 / 365
Grandpa and Granddaughter
I saw this man holding his granddaughter at a festival this weekend. I loved their hats and how calm they both seemed in a chaotic environment.
4th May 2025
4th May 25
Jenny
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I am learning to use a DSLR, but I also take a lot of...
Photo Details
Album
365
Tags
baby
grandfather
