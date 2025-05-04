Previous
Grandpa and Granddaughter by librarymom
124 / 365

Grandpa and Granddaughter

I saw this man holding his granddaughter at a festival this weekend. I loved their hats and how calm they both seemed in a chaotic environment.
4th May 2025 4th May 25

Jenny

ace
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I am learning to use a DSLR, but I also take a lot of...
33% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact