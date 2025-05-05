Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
125 / 365
Wasp
I *think* this is a European Paper Wasp (not native to Virginia as you can probably tell by the name). It was resting on a bench outside my workplace today. I thought it was pretty.
5th May 2025
5th May 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jenny
ace
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I am learning to use a DSLR, but I also take a lot of...
139
photos
39
followers
70
following
34% complete
View this month »
118
119
120
121
122
123
124
125
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
5th May 2025 4:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
insect
,
wasp
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close