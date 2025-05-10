Previous
Morning Dew by librarymom
130 / 365

Morning Dew

Water droplets on plants on my morning walk.
10th May 2025 10th May 25

Jenny

ace
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I am learning to use a DSLR, but I also take a lot of...
35% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Nicely captured
May 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact