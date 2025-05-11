Previous
Red-winged blackbird in flight
131 / 365

Red-winged blackbird in flight

I was delighted to have caught this guy with his wings extended. Such a beautiful flash of color!
11th May 2025

Jenny

ace
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I am learning to use a DSLR, but I also take a lot of...
36% complete

