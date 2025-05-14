Previous
Mayapple by librarymom
134 / 365

Mayapple

Mayapples are native wildflowers in Virginia. They cover the forest floor in early spring. You can still see them right now but they'll be going away soon.
14th May 2025 14th May 25

Jenny

ace
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I am learning to use a DSLR, but I also take a lot of...
Photo Details

Beverley ace
So striking… great shot
May 18th, 2025  
