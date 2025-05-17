Previous
Heron in a wetlands park by librarymom
Heron in a wetlands park

We saw this beautiful great blue heron hunting. She was so still, someone asked us if she was real!
17th May 2025 17th May 25

Jenny

I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I am learning to use a DSLR, but I also take a lot of...
Beverley ace
A fabulous capture… wow!
May 18th, 2025  
