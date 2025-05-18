Sign up
138 / 365
Kitty on the road
I found this little friend on my walk. He was very friendly and wanted some pets in the sun on the side of the road. I encouraged him to keep away from cars
18th May 2025
18th May 25
Jenny
@librarymom
cat
