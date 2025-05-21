Sign up
141 / 365
Ladder
This was taken from the ground looking up a ladder to the roof of a short building. I liked the symmetry.
21st May 2025
21st May 25
2
1
Jenny
ace
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I am learning to use a DSLR, but I also take a lot of...
138
139
140
141
142
143
144
145
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
24th May 2025 8:41pm
Tags
ladder
,
sky
,
roof
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
great symmetrical shapes!
May 25th, 2025
Eric Klopfer
Nice framing.
May 25th, 2025
