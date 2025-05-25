Sign up
Previous
142 / 365
Blue sky, white buildings
I can't believe how blue the sky is today. I loved seeing these white buildings against the sky. (The right building is part of a high school and the dome on the left is part of a planetarium.)
25th May 2025
25th May 25
Jenny
ace
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I am learning to use a DSLR, but I also take a lot of...
Photo Details
Album
365
Tags
sky
,
blue sky
