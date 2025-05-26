Previous
Next
Red Bellied Woodpecker by librarymom
146 / 365

Red Bellied Woodpecker

I loved seeing these colorful woodpeckers on my suet feeder!
26th May 2025 26th May 25

Jenny

ace
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I am learning to use a DSLR, but I also take a lot of...
40% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KV ace
We have a lot of red bellied woodpeckers and downy woodpeckers visit our suet feeders… they love the hot pepper suet and it is one thing the squirrels leave alone.
May 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact