147 / 365
Magnolia Flower with Bee
Our Southern Magnolias are blooming right now. I saw a bee hanging around this flower.
27th May 2025
27th May 25
1
0
Jenny
ace
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I am learning to use a DSLR, but I also take a lot of...
163
photos
39
followers
71
following
142
143
144
145
146
147
148
149
2
1
365
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
29th May 2025 3:08pm
Tags
flower
,
bee
,
magnolia
KV
ace
Looks like that bee is napping!
May 29th, 2025
