Previous
Next
Magnolia Flower with Bee by librarymom
147 / 365

Magnolia Flower with Bee

Our Southern Magnolias are blooming right now. I saw a bee hanging around this flower.
27th May 2025 27th May 25

Jenny

ace
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I am learning to use a DSLR, but I also take a lot of...
40% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KV ace
Looks like that bee is napping!
May 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact