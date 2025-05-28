Sign up
Previous
146 / 365
So much rain
Another rainy day here in Virginia. I was in a classroom proctoring a test and took this picture when we were done. I liked all the raindrops on the window.
28th May 2025
28th May 25
1
1
Jenny
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I am learning to use a DSLR, but I also take a lot of...
160
photos
40
followers
71
following
2
2
1
1
1
1
365
365
SM-N975U
SM-N975U
Taken
28th May 2025 10:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rain
Joyce Ann 🐶
Looks like my area. Rain and more Rain.
May 28th, 2025
