149 / 365
Who are you looking at?
I'm getting such a kick out of my bird cam! This grackle stopped by to eat some mealworms and gave such a fierce look at the camera.
29th May 2025
29th May 25
Jenny
ace
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I am learning to use a DSLR, but I also take a lot of...
Tags
bird
,
feeder
,
grackle
