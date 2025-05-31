Sign up
151 / 365
Through a drinking glass
The sun finally came out on Saturday evening and we got to eat dinner outside at a restaurant.
31st May 2025
31st May 25
1
1
Jenny
ace
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I am learning to use a DSLR, but I also take a lot of...
146
147
148
149
150
151
152
153
Tags
water
,
glass
Joyce Ann 🐶
ace
Love the colorful composition!
June 3rd, 2025
