152 / 365
Rain on the window again
More rain. But things are looking sunny and hot for the rest of the week.
1st June 2025
1st Jun 25
Jenny
ace
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I am learning to use a DSLR, but I also take a lot of...
167
photos
39
followers
71
following
41% complete
View this month »
146
147
148
149
150
151
152
153
4
365
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
31st May 2025 2:51pm
rain
