153 / 365
Hydrangea
The hydrangeas are blooming now. Depending on the acidity of the soil, they can be pink or blue.
2nd June 2025
2nd Jun 25
Jenny
ace
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I am learning to use a DSLR, but I also take a lot of...
Tags
flower
,
spring
,
hydrangea
KV
ace
Beautiful!
June 3rd, 2025
