Previous
Next
Fire hydrant with a wide-angle lens by librarymom
154 / 365

Fire hydrant with a wide-angle lens

A photo challenge I'm working on this week is to take a photo with a lens you normally wouldn't use. I used a 10-18 mm lens to take a close up photo of this fire hydrant. I don't think I'm completely happy with it, but I liked the colors anyway!
3rd June 2025 3rd Jun 25

Jenny

ace
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I am learning to use a DSLR, but I also take a lot of...
42% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact