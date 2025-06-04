Sign up
155 / 365
Good morning, sunshine!
I walk by this house on my way to work in the morning. I loved the light coming up behind the trees onto the lawn. Such a beautiful morning!
4th June 2025
4th Jun 25
Jenny
ace
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I am learning to use a DSLR, but I also take a lot of...
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-N975U
Taken
4th June 2025 7:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
morning
,
sunshine
