Good morning, sunshine! by librarymom
155 / 365

Good morning, sunshine!

I walk by this house on my way to work in the morning. I loved the light coming up behind the trees onto the lawn. Such a beautiful morning!
4th June 2025 4th Jun 25

Jenny

@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I am learning to use a DSLR, but I also take a lot of...
