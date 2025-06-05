Previous
Napping Kitty by librarymom
Napping Kitty

He can be a big jerk, but he still looks so cute when he's sleeping.
5th June 2025

Jenny

ace
librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I am learning to use a DSLR, but I also take a lot of...
