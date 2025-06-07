Sign up
Previous
158 / 365
Bobblehead Kitty
I was playing around with a wide-angle lens and trying to take a silly picture of my cat. I love this because he looks like a bobblehead doll.
7th June 2025
7th Jun 25
Jenny
ace
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I am learning to use a DSLR, but I also take a lot of...
365
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
7th June 2025 10:43am
cat
bobblehead
