Previous
Sweet Bay Magnolia Flower by librarymom
161 / 365

Sweet Bay Magnolia Flower

This is a flower from a Sweet Bay Magnolia, a smaller magnolia native to Virginia (not as large as its cousin the Southern Magnolia).
11th June 2025 11th Jun 25

Jenny

ace
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I am learning to use a DSLR, but I also take a lot of...
44% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

GaryW
It's beautiful! I like how the petal is catching the seeds.
June 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact