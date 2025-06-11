Sign up
Previous
161 / 365
Sweet Bay Magnolia Flower
This is a flower from a Sweet Bay Magnolia, a smaller magnolia native to Virginia (not as large as its cousin the Southern Magnolia).
11th June 2025
11th Jun 25
1
0
Jenny
ace
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I am learning to use a DSLR, but I also take a lot of...
flower
,
magnolia
GaryW
It's beautiful! I like how the petal is catching the seeds.
June 11th, 2025
