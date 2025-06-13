Previous
Backyard friends by librarymom
164 / 365

Backyard friends

A Northern cardinal, tufted titmouse, and a downy woodpecker all in one pic!
13th June 2025 13th Jun 25

Jenny

ace
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I am learning to use a DSLR, but I also take a lot of...
