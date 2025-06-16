Sign up
167 / 365
Nuthatch
I love how nuthatches are always upside down on the trees. No matter how many times I see them do it, it still makes me laugh.
16th June 2025
16th Jun 25
1
0
Jenny
ace
@librarymom
Tags
bird
,
nuthatch
Stephomy
ace
Haha, I always feel lucky just being able to spot one. Usually I just hear them... meep meep.
June 22nd, 2025
