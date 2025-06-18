Previous
Purple Coneflower by librarymom
167 / 365

Purple Coneflower

I'm at the hospital today for a procedure for my daughter. I found these beautiful flowers outside the waiting room.
18th June 2025 18th Jun 25

Jenny

ace
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I am learning to use a DSLR, but I also take a lot of...
45% complete

Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful colors, hope all goes well for your daughter
June 18th, 2025  
