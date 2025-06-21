Previous
Next
Bee balm with bee by librarymom
172 / 365

Bee balm with bee

Bee balm or wild bergamot grows very nicely in my garden, except when the deer choose to eat it. I found a bee doing her thing today.
21st June 2025 21st Jun 25

Jenny

ace
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I am learning to use a DSLR, but I also take a lot of...
47% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact