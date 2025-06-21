Sign up
Bee balm with bee
Bee balm or wild bergamot grows very nicely in my garden, except when the deer choose to eat it. I found a bee doing her thing today.
21st June 2025
21st Jun 25
Jenny
ace
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I am learning to use a DSLR, but I also take a lot of...
flower
,
bee
