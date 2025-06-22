Previous
Underground Art Exhibit by librarymom
Underground Art Exhibit

My daughter and I visited this underground art exhibit today. It's in an abandoned trolley station below Dupont Circle in Washington, DC. It was nice to go below ground as the air temps in DC were about 90 degrees F today!
