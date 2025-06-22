Sign up
Underground Art Exhibit
My daughter and I visited this underground art exhibit today. It's in an abandoned trolley station below Dupont Circle in Washington, DC. It was nice to go below ground as the air temps in DC were about 90 degrees F today!
22nd June 2025
22nd Jun 25
Jenny
@librarymom
365
SM-N975U
22nd June 2025 2:46pm
Tags
tunnel
art
