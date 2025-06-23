Previous
Kitty keeping an eye on things at the bird feeder by librarymom
Kitty keeping an eye on things at the bird feeder

He's locked onto the squirrel in front of him. This is his daily entertainment.
Jenny

ace
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I am learning to use a DSLR, but I also take a lot of...
