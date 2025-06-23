Sign up
174 / 365
Kitty keeping an eye on things at the bird feeder
He's locked onto the squirrel in front of him. This is his daily entertainment.
23rd June 2025
23rd Jun 25
Jenny
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I am learning to use a DSLR, but I also take a lot of...
167
168
169
170
171
172
173
174
Tags
squirrel
,
birds
,
cat
