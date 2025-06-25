Previous
Next
Squirrel taking a sip from the bird bath by librarymom
176 / 365

Squirrel taking a sip from the bird bath

It's about 100 degrees here, so the animals are making good use of the water in the bird bath. It's the squirrel's turn right now.
25th June 2025 25th Jun 25

Jenny

ace
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I am learning to use a DSLR, but I also take a lot of...
48% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely garden
June 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact