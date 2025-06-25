Sign up
Squirrel taking a sip from the bird bath
It's about 100 degrees here, so the animals are making good use of the water in the bird bath. It's the squirrel's turn right now.
25th June 2025
25th Jun 25
Jenny
ace
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I am learning to use a DSLR, but I also take a lot of...
Tags
squirrel
,
water
,
heatwave
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely garden
June 26th, 2025
