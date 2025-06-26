Previous
Grackle taking a drink by librarymom
Grackle taking a drink

Another hot day, so lots of birds taking sips of water at the bird feeder. The Common Grackle is one of my favorite birds.
26th June 2025

Jenny

@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I am learning to use a DSLR, but I also take a lot of...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful capture
June 26th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great capture.
June 26th, 2025  
