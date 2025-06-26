Sign up
Previous
177 / 365
Grackle taking a drink
Another hot day, so lots of birds taking sips of water at the bird feeder. The Common Grackle is one of my favorite birds.
26th June 2025
26th Jun 25
2
1
Jenny
ace
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I am learning to use a DSLR, but I also take a lot of...
191
photos
39
followers
69
following
48% complete
View this month »
170
171
172
173
174
175
176
177
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
26th June 2025 5:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
bird
,
grackle
,
heatwave
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful capture
June 26th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great capture.
June 26th, 2025
