Who are you looking at? by librarymom
179 / 365

Who are you looking at?

This roseate spoonbill was giving us a look at the National Zoo in DC.
28th June 2025 28th Jun 25

Jenny

ace
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I am learning to use a DSLR, but I also take a lot of...
Photo Details

Beverley ace
Wow a very pretty pinkie spoonbill… gosh … beautiful
June 29th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
So cute
June 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
