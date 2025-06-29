Previous
Hot dog! by librarymom
Hot dog!

Spotted at the flea market today. It was about 90 degrees and this dog needed a break!
29th June 2025 29th Jun 25

Jenny

ace
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I am learning to use a DSLR, but I also take a lot of...
Beverley ace
Got for a dog… hot for everyone..
June 29th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful dog
June 29th, 2025  
