181 / 365
Floating
This sea lion was floating around its tank, following the hand of the person (you can see it on the right side of the photo). Mesmerizing!
30th June 2025
30th Jun 25
Jenny
ace
@librarymom
I'm new to photography and having a lot of fun figuring things out. I especially love taking photos of nature--the birds that visit my feeder...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
28th June 2025 3:40pm
Tags
aquarium
,
sea lion
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome
June 30th, 2025
