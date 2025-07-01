Previous
Blue jay looking for peanuts by librarymom
Blue jay looking for peanuts

The blue jays are beautiful and very aggressive. They love peanuts, so they always visit as soon as I fill up the peanut feeder. Other birds will stay away when the blue jays are there!
1st July 2025 1st Jul 25

Jenny

@librarymom
I'm new to photography and having a lot of fun figuring things out. I especially love taking photos of nature--the birds that visit my feeder...
