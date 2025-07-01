Sign up
Blue jay looking for peanuts
The blue jays are beautiful and very aggressive. They love peanuts, so they always visit as soon as I fill up the peanut feeder. Other birds will stay away when the blue jays are there!
1st July 2025
1st Jul 25
Jenny
ace
@librarymom
I'm new to photography and having a lot of fun figuring things out. I especially love taking photos of nature--the birds that visit my feeder...
Photo Details
Album
365
Tags
bird
,
blue jay
