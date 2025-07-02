Previous
New flower starting to bloom by librarymom
183 / 365

New flower starting to bloom

I planted this dense blazing star a few months ago and it's starting to bloom. Very cool so far! I hope the deer don't eat it!
2nd July 2025 2nd Jul 25

Jenny

ace
@librarymom
I'm new to photography and having a lot of fun figuring things out. I especially love taking photos of nature--the birds that visit my feeder...
KV ace
Looks like a Gayfeather… ours always end up twisting and turning and blooming along the ground.
July 4th, 2025  
