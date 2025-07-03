Sign up
Previous
184 / 365
Daylily
Wow--this gorgeous daylily just blew me away with its colors. (Not mine--I spotted it in someone's garden.)
3rd July 2025
3rd Jul 25
3
2
Jenny
ace
@librarymom
I'm new to photography and having a lot of fun figuring things out. I especially love taking photos of nature--the birds that visit my feeder...
50% complete
177
178
179
180
181
182
183
184
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
3rd July 2025 8:34pm
flower
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful
July 4th, 2025
KV
ace
Beautiful.
July 4th, 2025
bkb in the city
ace
Beautiful
July 4th, 2025
