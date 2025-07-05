Sign up
186 / 365
Georgetown window
We got some ice cream in Georgetown (DC) today and we saw this cool circular brick opening in a wall in front of a home. I like how the plants frame the brick and the brick frames the window inside of it.
5th July 2025
5th Jul 25
Jenny
ace
@librarymom
I'm new to photography and having a lot of fun figuring things out. I especially love taking photos of nature--the birds that visit my feeder...
3
1
1
365
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
5th July 2025 4:35pm
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful framing
July 5th, 2025
