Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
187 / 365
Under Construction
This branch of the DC public library on Capitol Hill is undergoing a renovation. It's a gorgeous building on the outside so I hope they do it justice on the inside.
6th July 2025
6th Jul 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jenny
ace
@librarymom
I'm new to photography and having a lot of fun figuring things out. I especially love taking photos of nature--the birds that visit my feeder...
201
photos
39
followers
69
following
51% complete
View this month »
180
181
182
183
184
185
186
187
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
6th July 2025 10:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
library
,
building
,
renovation
GaryW
It looks like a massive building!
July 6th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful colors
July 6th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close