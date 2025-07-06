Previous
Under Construction by librarymom
Under Construction

This branch of the DC public library on Capitol Hill is undergoing a renovation. It's a gorgeous building on the outside so I hope they do it justice on the inside.
6th July 2025 6th Jul 25

Jenny

ace
@librarymom
I'm new to photography and having a lot of fun figuring things out. I especially love taking photos of nature--the birds that visit my feeder...
GaryW
It looks like a massive building!
July 6th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful colors
July 6th, 2025  
