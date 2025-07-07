Previous
Next
Apartment building by librarymom
188 / 365

Apartment building

I was picking my daughter up at the Metro station after work and I saw this apartment building. I liked the shapes on it.
7th July 2025 7th Jul 25

Jenny

ace
@librarymom
I'm new to photography and having a lot of fun figuring things out. I especially love taking photos of nature--the birds that visit my feeder...
52% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact