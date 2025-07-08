Previous
Coming in for a landing by librarymom
189 / 365

Coming in for a landing

I was taking some photos of planes landing outside of my gym yesterday. It's right across from National Airport in DC.
8th July 2025 8th Jul 25

Jenny

I'm new to photography and having a lot of fun figuring things out. I especially love taking photos of nature--the birds that visit my feeder...
