Previous
Next
Squirrel with peanut by librarymom
193 / 365

Squirrel with peanut

The blue jay dropped a peanut and the squirrel was right there ready to pick it up. He's enjoying his little treasure.
12th July 2025 12th Jul 25

Jenny

ace
@librarymom
I'm new to photography and having a lot of fun figuring things out. I especially love taking photos of nature--the birds that visit my feeder...
53% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact