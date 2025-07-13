Previous
Next
Deer nibbling the plants by librarymom
194 / 365

Deer nibbling the plants

As long as they stay away from the plants I care about, I'm fine with these backyard visitors. I enjoy seeing such large wildlife in my yard.
13th July 2025 13th Jul 25

Jenny

ace
@librarymom
I'm new to photography and having a lot of fun figuring things out. I especially love taking photos of nature--the birds that visit my feeder...
53% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact