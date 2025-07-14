Previous
Young fox by librarymom
Young fox

This young fox has been handing around near the bird feeder the past few days. I wish him the best of luck, but he hasn't caught anything yet!
Jenny

@librarymom
I'm new to photography and having a lot of fun figuring things out. I especially love taking photos of nature--the birds that visit my feeder...
