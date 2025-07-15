Previous
Membership has its privileges by librarymom
196 / 365

Membership has its privileges

Costco has recently started opening an hour earlier for executive members. It was marvelously empty today!
15th July 2025 15th Jul 25

Jenny

ace
@librarymom
I'm new to photography and having a lot of fun figuring things out. I especially love taking photos of nature--the birds that visit my feeder...
53% complete

