Watching the trains go by by librarymom
Watching the trains go by

Sometimes I sit on a bench in the park and watch the trains go by. I think they are so fun to watch!
21st July 2025 21st Jul 25

Jenny

@librarymom
I'm new to photography and having a lot of fun figuring things out. I especially love taking photos of nature--the birds that visit my feeder...
