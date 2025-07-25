Sign up
Previous
206 / 365
Library of Congress
My friend and I took a field trip to the Library of Congress today. I've been there before but it's been about 5 years. This is just a hallway--the architectural details are just stunning. They don't make buildings like this anymore!
25th July 2025
25th Jul 25
2
1
Jenny
ace
@librarymom
I'm new to photography and having a lot of fun figuring things out. I especially love taking photos of nature--the birds that visit my feeder...
220
photos
41
followers
70
following
56% complete
199
200
201
202
203
204
205
206
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
25th July 2025 11:34am
Privacy
Public
Tags
library
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Excellent Symmetry
July 25th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Superb capture
July 25th, 2025
