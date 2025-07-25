Previous
Library of Congress by librarymom
My friend and I took a field trip to the Library of Congress today. I've been there before but it's been about 5 years. This is just a hallway--the architectural details are just stunning. They don't make buildings like this anymore!
25th July 2025 25th Jul 25

Jenny

ace
@librarymom
I'm new to photography and having a lot of fun figuring things out. I especially love taking photos of nature--the birds that visit my feeder...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Excellent Symmetry
July 25th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Superb capture
July 25th, 2025  
