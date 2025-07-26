Sign up
207 / 365
In the catacombs
These catacombs in Washington, DC are replicas of the catacombs in Rome. And like in Rome, there are a few bodies in here. Creepy.
26th July 2025
26th Jul 25
Jenny
ace
@librarymom
I'm new to photography and having a lot of fun figuring things out. I especially love taking photos of nature--the birds that visit my feeder...
Tags
church
,
catacombs
,
franciscans
