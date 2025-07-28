Previous
Coming down! by librarymom
Coming down!

This Marriott has been closed since 2021. They are finally demolishing it this month to redevelop the site. This is the last small part that is left.
Jenny

ace
@librarymom
I'm new to photography and having a lot of fun figuring things out. I especially love taking photos of nature--the birds that visit my feeder...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
the noise must be something!
July 28th, 2025  
