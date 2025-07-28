Sign up
Previous
209 / 365
Coming down!
This Marriott has been closed since 2021. They are finally demolishing it this month to redevelop the site. This is the last small part that is left.
28th July 2025
28th Jul 25
1
0
Jenny
ace
@librarymom
I'm new to photography and having a lot of fun figuring things out. I especially love taking photos of nature--the birds that visit my feeder...
223
photos
41
followers
71
following
57% complete
View this month »
202
203
204
205
206
207
208
209
4
1
365
SM-N975U
28th July 2025 10:02am
demolition
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
the noise must be something!
July 28th, 2025
