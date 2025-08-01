Previous
Independence Hall by librarymom
213 / 365

Independence Hall

This the the view from our hotel room in Philadelphia--Independence Hall!
1st August 2025 1st Aug 25

Jenny

@librarymom
I'm new to photography and having a lot of fun figuring things out. I especially love taking photos of nature--the birds that visit my feeder...
Photo Details

