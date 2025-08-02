Previous
Society Hill by librarymom
Society Hill

There are three luxury condo buildings on Society Hill in Philadelphia. I took a picture of them during the golden hour.
2nd August 2025 2nd Aug 25

Jenny

@librarymom
I'm new to photography and having a lot of fun figuring things out. I especially love taking photos of nature--the birds that visit my feeder...
