214 / 365
Society Hill
There are three luxury condo buildings on Society Hill in Philadelphia. I took a picture of them during the golden hour.
2nd August 2025
2nd Aug 25
Jenny
ace
@librarymom
I'm new to photography and having a lot of fun figuring things out. I especially love taking photos of nature--the birds that visit my feeder...
philadelphia
golden hour
