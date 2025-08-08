Previous
Next
Soda can by librarymom
220 / 365

Soda can

Just filling in some gaps! I was seeing how close I could focus with my phone camera.
8th August 2025 8th Aug 25

Jenny

ace
@librarymom
I'm new to photography and having a lot of fun figuring things out. I especially love taking photos of nature--the birds that visit my feeder...
62% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact